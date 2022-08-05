(WYTV)- We are studying our ABC’s this morning, what is the difference between Hepatitis A, B and C?

For a quick definition, Hepatitis means your liver is inflamed.

Around 5,300,000 in this country have hepatitis in some form.

Let’s see how those letter designations break down.

“A is the first one, and that is the type of infection you get from eating contaminated water or foods. You could get very, very sick from it, but it doesn’t go on to be a chronic infection,” said Dr. Stacey Rizza of the Mayo Clinic.

Vaccines can protect us against Hepatitis A, and are especially important for children and travelers. Hepatitis B can cause a chronic infection, but we have a very effective vaccine for Hepatitis B. Hepatitis C is transmitted from person to person through bodily fluids.

This version of the virus can cause liver damage and death.