Len Rome’s Local Health: Dementia and Alzheimer’s

(WYTV) – According to the Alzheimer’s Association, one in three older people died with Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia.

Lifestyle habits that you can start today may reduce your risk for cognitive decline and improve your brain function.

One simple change is getting more sleep.

Dr. Marwan, of the Cleveland Clinic, said, “I call sleep deprivation — whether it’s through sleep apnea or intentional sleep deprivation — is what I call a cognitive killer. We know that people who are doing that have worse cognitive scores and that treating sleep can improve your brain function almost within days.”

Watch your blood pressure and cholesterol, exercise and stay social.

You can also feed your brain a more healthy diet like the Mediterranean Diet. It has an emphasis on fish, olive oil, whole grains and just a little bit of red wine.

Dementia gets into your brain early, maybe 20 years before you show symptoms, so get busy making your brain healthy as soon as possible.