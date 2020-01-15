Late day light rain chance for Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy and temperatures in the upper 20’s to low 30’s this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler today, high in the upper 40’s. Chance for a few light rain showers after 3pm today.



RAIN TO MIX INTO DAYBREAK

Tonight, isolated light rain and cloudy. Temperatures hang in the 40’f for the evening, with low in the lower 30’s into Thursday morning. Light rain turning a rain/snow mix early Thursday.

SEASONAL WITH SNOW SHOWERS THURSDAY

Lake effect snow showers for Thursday, with light accumulations where these bands set up. 2″ or less. Colder and blustery, with a early high in the lower 30’s. Temps slip into the upper 20’s into late afternoon. Scattered snow showers and a low in the lower 20’s for Thursday night.

DRY FRIDAY

Seasonal temperatures in the lower 30’s for Friday with scattered clouds.



STORM TO IMPACT VALLEY FOR THE WEEKEND

Snow showers likely Friday night, with a low in the mid to upper 20’s. Saturday will see a mix of precipitation. Snow showers in the morning turning to a mix of snow, sleet or rain or freezing rain late morning to early afternoon. Turning to all rain into the afternoon. High in the lower 40’s.



ARCTIC AIR TO GRIP THE VALLEY

Colder into Saturday night, with a rain/snow mix changing to snow showers. Low in the middle teens. Snow showers likely Sunday. Cold, with a high in the upper 20’s. Chance for snow showers Sunday night, low in the lower teens.

Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few snow showers on Monday. High in the mid 20’s. Cold into Tuesday morning, low in the lower teens.

Mainly cloudy and cold for Tuesday, high in the lower 20’s. Slight chance for flurries. Cold Tuesday night, with a low in the lower teens.

Partly sunny and cold for Wednesday, high in the lower 20’s.