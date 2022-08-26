(WYTV)- Did you get your eight glasses of water yesterday?

Is eight glasses or cups of water a day really the number you need to drink?

What is important is to focus on staying hydrated and getting enough fluids throughout the day. Here’s what the Harvard Medical School tells us and the answer is different for men and women.

Keep in mind that about 20% of our fluid intake comes from food, food heavy with water such as lettuce, leafy greens, cucumbers, bell peppers, summer squash, celery, berries, melons, they all contribute to your fluid intake. Coffee and tea can count, too.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests milk and 100% fruit juices. Alcohol, no, it’ll dehydrate you.

So here’s the best recommendation: about a third to half of your daily fluid intake should be water, that’s around four to six cups of water for women, and five to eight cups of water for men, the rest can come from food and other drinks.