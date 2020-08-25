Isolated Strong Storms Possible Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

A cold front will drop South through the Valley today. Expect early sunshine with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing late morning until mid afternoon. Early temperatures in the upper 60’s and humid. Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty, damaging winds. High today 86°, with cooler temperatures in the lower 80’s late day. Less humid late day and overnight.



TONIGHT

Low in the lower 60’s tonight. Chance for a stray shower or early evening storm.



ISOLATED STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Low to mid 80’s and isolated storms possible for Wednesday. Some strong storms possible.

Becoming humid into the afternoon and evening.

Low around 70° and muggy Wednesday night with slight shower or storm chance.

Partly sunny Thursday with isolated afternoon storms possible. Again, some strong storms are possible. High in the upper 80’s and humid.



COOLING FRIDAY AND INTO THE WEEKEND

Low around 70° and muggy Thursday night with isolated storm chance.

Friday will be a damp day with rain and thunderstorms likely as a cold front moves in. High in the lower 80’s.

Upper 60’s for Friday night and scattered showers.

Scattered showers and storms for Saturday, high in the mid to upper 70’s.

Cooler for Saturday night, with a low in the upper 50’s and partly cloudy.



NICE WEATHER SUNDAY AND MONDAY

Sun and clouds Sunday, with a high in the mid 70’s.

Low to mid 50’s and partly cloudy Sunday night.

Mostly sunny Monday with a high in the mid to upper 70’s. Lower 60’s Monday night and partly cloudy.



STORM CHANCE TUESDAY

Chance for isolated storms Tuesday and a high around 80°.