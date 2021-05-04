TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy with mist and patchy fog this morning. Temperatures in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.
Rain at times today, mainly afternoon. Isolated storms, some could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the biggest concern. Heavy rain also possible. High in the low to mid 70’s.
COOLER TONIGHT
Isolated storm with showers off and on tonight. Low in the mid 40’s for a cooler night.
EARLY DAY RAIN WEDNESDAY
Chance for isolated early rain Wednesday. Mainly cloudy, breezy and colder. High in the mid 50’s.
Mostly clear and chilly into Thursday morning. Low in the mid 30’s.
COOL PATTERN FOR THE EXTENDED PERIOD
Increasing clouds for Thursday and cool. High in the mid to upper 50’s.
Isolated shower Thursday night. Low around 40°.
Mid 50’s Friday with isolated showers and mostly cloudy skies.
Cold and clear for Friday night into Saturday morning.
Low in the lower 30’s with patchy frost into Saturday morning.
Partly sunny and cool Saturday, high in the upper 50’s.
Increasing clouds Saturday night. Low around 40°.
Upper 50’s and scattered showers for Mother’s Day Sunday.
Scattered showers Sunday night, with a low in the upper 30’s.
Upper 50’s Monday with isolated shower and cloudy skies.
Upper 30’s Monday night with a slight shower chance.
Mid 50’s and mainly cloudy and cool Tuesday. Slight shower chance.
Isolated strong storms possible Tuesday
Damaging winds and heavy rain possible this afternoon
