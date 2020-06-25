Isolated storms into Thursday afternoon

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Clear and comfy weather this morning. Temperatures in the upper 50’s. Increasing clouds today with isolated afternoon storms possible. High in the upper 70’s. Everyone won’t see rain today, it’ll be hit or miss as a broken line of unstable air moves through the region.

Isolated storm possible tonight then clearing into the late evening and overnight. Low in the upper 50’s.

BEAUTIFUL DAY FRIDAY BEFORE RAINY SATURDAY

Partly to mostly sunny Friday with warmer temperatures in the lower 80’s. Warm front lifts North through the region Friday night, with isolated showers into the evening. Muggy Friday night, with a low in the mid to upper 60’s.

On and off showers for Saturday, with isolated storms. High in the upper 70’s. Upper 60’s Saturday night with likely showers.



RAIN RISK FOR FIRST PART OF SUNDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers for Sunday. High in the lower 80’s. Cooler and partly cloudy Sunday night. Low in the upper 50’s.



SUNNY AND WARMING NEXT WEEK

Mostly sunny Monday and warmer. High in the low to mid 80’s. Partly cloudy Monday night, low in the lower 60’s. Mostly sunny Tuesday, high in the low to mid 80’s. Partly cloudy and a low around 60° Tuesday night. Slight chance for a passing shower Wednesday, partly sunny. High in the low to mid 80’s. Low in the lower 60’s Wednesday night and partly cloudy. Partly sunny Thursday, high in the lower 80’s.