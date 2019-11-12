Accumulating snow and colder Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

You’ll have snow to clean off your windshield this morning. It’s been light. Highest accumulations are in Trumbull county, and even there it’s less than 3″. Most of the Valley got an inch to 2″. Road temperatures are now below freezing, so untreated roads could be slick. Temperatures are in the mid 20’s.

A cold and blustery day ahead today. Temperatures stay in the upper 20’s until late into the afternoon when temperatures will drop into the lower 20’s. Wind chill in the low teens this afternoon. We’re not done with the snow just yet. Winds off of the Lake will bring isolated snow bands into the Valley today and tonight. Where bands set up and persist we could see isolated areas of 2″ to 4″. Lake effect snow tonight, with 1″ to 2″ possible where bands set up and persist. Record low in the lower teens. Wind chills in the single digits into Wednesday. (Record 17° in 1986)

COLD WEDNESDAY

Flurries possible with winds shifting out of the South tomorrow, shutting down the lake effect snow. Cold, and partly sunny, with a high in the upper 20’s. Lower 20’s into Thursday morning as warmer air begins to move back into the forecast.

WARMING UP THURSDAY

High on Thursday in the mid to upper 30’s. Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 20’s into Friday morning. Mid to upper 30’s on Friday with partly sunny skies. Mostly clear and chilly into Saturday morning, low in the upper teens.

NICE WEEKEND THOUGH COOL

Mostly sunny and a high near 40° for Saturday. Not as cold Saturday night, low in the low to mid 20’s. Sunday will be warmer, with a high in the lower 40’s and partly sunny. Upper 20’s into Monday morning. Partly sunny Monday, with a high in the mid 40’s.