Isolated showers today, mainly South of Youngstown

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog this morning and cooler temperatures. We’re in the low to mid 60’s. It’s a little muggy, with dew points in the low 60’s. Sunshine and clouds today overall. A few isolated showers are possible in the morning, and again into the mid afternoon. Mainly this looks to impact Columbiana, Lawrence, and Southern Mahoning Counties. High today in the upper 70’s.



SPOTTY SPRINKLE TONIGHT WITH COOL AIR ARRIVAL

Chance for a shower tonight as a cold front sweeps east through the lower Great Lakes. Less humid tonight. Low in the the lower 60’s.

SUNNY FOR FRIDAY AND MUCH OF THE WEEKEND

Sunshine for Friday, with a cooler high in the lower 70’s.

Partly cloudy Friday night, with a low in the mid 50’s.

Sunshine for Saturday, with a high in the mid 70’s.

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with a low in the mid 50’s.

Partly sunny Sunday and upper 70’s.



AFTERNOON STORM CHANCE FOR LABOR DAY

Slight shower chance Sunday night, low in the lower 60’s.

Partly sunny Labor Day, with a chance for an isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. High around 80°.



WARM FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Mainly cloudy Monday night, with a low around 60°.

Partly sunny on Tuesday with a high in the low to mid 80’s.

Mid 60’s and partly cloudy into Wednesday morning.

Chance for an isolated shower or storm Wednesday, with a high in the mid 80’s. Low to mid 60’s Wednesday night with a slight shower chance.



SHOWER OR STORM CHANCE THURSDAY

Isolated showers or storms Thursday, with a high in the upper 70’s.