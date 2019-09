GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) - Troopers say good Samaritans helped the driver of a tractor trailer that went off the road on I-80 on Thursday.

The crash happened about 7:41 a.m. on I-80, just before the Salt Springs Road exit. According to troopers, 60-year-old Donald Edward Vantassel was traveling westbound when he went off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail.