RADAR AND SATELLITE

Isolated showers and storms are possible this evening. Partly cloudy skies are expected otherwise.

TEMPERATURES AND DEW POINTS

Temperatures currently sit in the mid 80s. They will drop to around 70 for tonight’s low. Dew points are near 70, making it feel very muggy outside.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. It may be worth keeping an umbrella on hand in case a shower or storm pops up. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Expect partly sunny skies to begin Sunday. Temperatures will get into the mid 80s by noon. An isolated shower or thunderstorm popping up can’t be ruled out.

FUTURE TRACKER

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening and into the overnight. Sunday morning will mainly be partly cloudy, but isolated showers and storms could still pop up. That isolated shower and storm chance will stick around for the rest of Sunday. The bigger chance for rain and thunderstomrs will be on Monday afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT

Plan for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s overnight.

SUNDAY

A chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy with temperatuers nearing 90.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Monday and Tuesday have the biggest chances for rain and thunderstorms. However, high temperatures will fall into the low 80s by the middle of the week. Rain should be wrapping up by Thursday. Expect sunshine to return by the end of the work week and into next weekend. The slightly cooler temperatuers will also stick around into next weekend.