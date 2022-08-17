(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Off and on rain today, high in the mid to upper 70’s.



EARLY EVENING SHOWER OR STORM TONIGHT

Isolated shower or storm tonight, low in the mid to upper 50’s. Becoming partly cloudy overnight.



WARMING UP LATE WEEK

Sunshine and clouds Thursday with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. High in the upper 70’s.

Mostly clear skies, low in the upper 50’s Thursday night.

Partly to mostly sunny Friday, with a high in the mid 80’s.

Partly cloudy and lower 60’s Friday night.



WEEKEND STORMS DEVELOP

Partly sunny Saturday with a chance for showers or storms into the afternoon. High in the mid 80’s.

Isolated shower or storm Saturday night, low in the low to mid 60’s.

Scattered showers and storms Sunday, high in the lower 80’s.

Mid 60’s Sunday night with scattered showers or storms.



SHOWERS AND STORMS LIKELY MONDAY, STORM CHANCE TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Upper 70’s Monday, with showers likely and isolated thunder.

Isolated shower or storm Monday night, low in the low to mid 60’s.

Upper 70’s and partly sunny Tuesday, chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Chance for an isolated shower or storm Tuesday night. Low in the lower 60’s.

Partly sunny with a chance for a shower or storm Wednesday, high around 80°.