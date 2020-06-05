Isolated showers and storms Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy this morning with patchy fog. Ponded roads and some tree limbs could be in your route this morning from yesterday. Temperatures in the lower 60’s. Isolated showers and storms develop late morning and this afternoon. High in the lower 80’s and humid. Isolated shower or storm early tonight. Low in the lower 60’s.



MAINLY DRY AND COOLER WEEKEND

Partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday. Slight chance for a few sprinkles. High around 80°. Partly cloudy and cooler Saturday night, low around 50°.

Sunny and cool for Sunday, high in the lower 70’s. Low around 50° Sunday night and partly cloudy. Mostly sunny Monday and warmer. High in the upper 70’s. Partly cloudy and low in the upper 50’s.



MUCH WARMER TUESDAY, STORM RISK MID-WEEK

Big temperature jump into Tuesday, high in the mid to upper 80’s. Mostly cloudy and muggy Tuesday night, low in the mid 60’s.

Mid 80’s on Wednesday, with isolated showers or storms. Isolated showers Wednesday night, low in the low to mid 60’s.

COOLING LATE WEEK

Chance for an isolated shower or storm Thursday. Cooler, with a high around 80°.

Cool Thursday night, with an isolated shower. Low in the mid to upper 50’s.

Cooler Friday, with a high in the mid 70’s. Chance for an isolated shower and partly sunny skies.