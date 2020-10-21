WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy skies this morning. Isolated shower or thunderstorm today.
Temperatures are mild in the mid to upper 50’s. High today around 70°.
SHOWER CHANCE, COOLER TONIGHT
Isolated shower tonight, with a cooler low in the lower 50’s .
NICE THURSDAY AND MILD
Cloudy Thursday with an isolated shower early.
Decreasing clouds to mostly sunny afternoon. Mild, high in the mid 70’s.
CONTINUED MILD FRIDAY
Partly cloudy and mild Thursday night, with a low in the mid to upper 50’s.
Sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds Friday. High in the mid 70’s.
Slight chance for a late day shower.
RAIN LIKELY FRIDAY NIGHT AND COOLING THIS WEEKEND
Showers likely Friday night. Low in the upper 40’s.
Spotty showers Saturday, with a high in the lower 60’s.
Cool with an isolated shower Saturday night, low in the lower 40’s.
Cool Sunday with isolated showers, high in the mid 50’s.
WET WEATHER RISK INTO THE WORK WEEK
Upper 40’s and isolated shower chance Sunday night.
Expect rain showers Monday with a high in the lower 60’s.
Mid to upper 40’s Monday night with isolated shower chance.
Upper 50’s with partly sunny skies and a shower chance Tuesday.
Low to mid 40’s Tuesday night and mostly cloudy.
Cloudy with a seasonal high in the mid 50’s next Wednesday.
Isolated shower and warmer Wednesday
Mild temperatures to end the week
