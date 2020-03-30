Isolated rain showers at times Monday

FLOOD WARNING FOR EAGLE CREEK AT PHALANX STATION until mid to late afternoon. Be alert for flooded roads in this area.



MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy skies with isolated sprinkles or light rain. Temperatures in the mid 40’s.

Be alert for standing water from soaking rains from the weekend. Also watch for debris in the road from wind damage from yesterday. We got to 73° yesterday, today, we’ll be in the mid to upper 40’s. Wind gusts yesterday got up to 56 mph. Winds are still gusting up to 30mph. Less windy as we get into mid morning. Chance for isolated light rain at times today.



SPRINKLES OR FLURRIES TONIGHT, CLOUDY AND COOL TUESDAY

Chance for an isolated shower tonight, colder, with a low in the mid 30’s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, high in the mid to upper 40’s.



LIGHT RAIN TUESDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY

Cloudy Tuesday night with a slight chance for a sprinkle or light shower. Low in the mid to upper 30’s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high around 50°. Partly cloudy and chilly Wednesday night, low in the mid 30’s.



DRYING OUT LATE WEEK

Mostly sunny and a bit warmer Thursday. High in the low to mid 50’s. Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 30’s Thursday night. Mostly sunny and upper 50’s Friday. Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 40’s Friday night.



MAINLY SUNNY SATURDAY WITH RAIN CHANCE SUNDAY

Saturday we’ll have early sunshine and clouds with increasing clouds. Slight chance for a late day sprinkle or shower. Isolated showers for Saturday night, with a low in the lower 40’s. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a few rounds of rain shower possible. High in the upper 50’s. Chance for a shower Sunday night, low in the lower 40’s.

Upper 60’s for Monday with a chance for a shower and mostly cloudy.