Isolated light snow Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Light snow fell overnight. We have mainly wet roads and some snow on the grass and on rooftops. We got a dusting to a half inch. Morning temperatures in the lower 30’s. Chance for light snow this morning. Mainly cloudy. High in the mid 30’s.



SLICK ROADS POSSIBLE TUESDAY MORNING

Mainly cloudy, chance for a passing snow shower late tonight. There is a chance we could have some patchy freezing drizzle. Be alert for isolated slick spots Tuesday morning. Low in the upper 20’s.



CONSISTENT PATTERN FOR MUCH OF THE WEEK

Pretty quiet weather for the rest of the work week. Slight chance for a few flurries or drizzle on Tuesday and highs in the mid 30’s.

Mainly cloudy Wednesday, highs in the mid 30’s and low in the low to mid 20’s. A bit warmer Thursday, with a high in the upper 30’s. Sunshine and clouds. High of 40° on Friday and mostly cloudy.



WEEKEND SYSTEM TO BRING WINTRY MIX

Low 40’s into Saturday with a chance for light rain. Low 30’s into Sunday, with a chance for light snow or rain. Cooler for Sunday, with a high in the low 40’s and a chance for isolated snow/rain showers. Upper 20’s into Monday morning. High Monday in the low to mid 40’s. Mostly cloudy.