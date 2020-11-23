Isolated flurries or sprinkles Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Be alert for some wet roads and isolated black ice on bridges and overpasses. Most roads will be wet, so slow down and add a few extra minutes for travel.

Air temperature in the mid 30’s. Cloudy with isolated light rain or rain/snow mix. Cloudy with light rain at times into the afternoon. Cooler today. High in the lower 40’s. |

Mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance for a few flurries or sprinkles, and a low around 30°.



DRY TUESDAY BUT DAMP WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy and high in the low to mid 40’s Tuesday.

Warmer into Tuesday night. Low in the mid to upper 30’s.

Warmer Wednesday, but showers are likely. High in the lower 50’s.

Rain likely Wednesday night, low in the lower 40’s.



TURKEY WON’T BE DRY BUT THE WEATHER WILL BE!

Mostly cloudy and a high in the low to mid 50’s for Thanksgiving.

Partly cloudy Thanksgiving night with a low in the upper 30’s. Partly to mostly sunny Friday, with a high in the lower 50’s. Upper 30’s and mostly cloudy

skies Friday night.



DRY SATURDAY WITH RAIN RISK SUNDAY

Partly sunny Saturday, with a high in the upper 40’s.

Low to mid 30’s Saturday night with cloudy skies.

Upper 40’s for Sunday, with isolated rain showers.

A few showers possible Sunday night, and a chance for a rain/snow mix into the overnight.

Mostly cloudy and a few isolated showers next Monday. High in the mid 40’s.