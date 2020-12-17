Isolated flurries or freezing mist Thursday

STORM STATS:

~ADD EXTRA TIME FOR TRAVEL

~SLOW DOWN / KEEP SAFE DISTANCE

~HAVE CELL PHONE CHARGED AND MAKE SURE YOU HAVE AMPLE GAS IN THE TANK

~ABOUT 6″ fell at the Yo-Warren Regional airport in Vienna.

~ CLOSER TO 8″ IN SOUTHERN COLUMBIANA

~OVER 9″ in PITTSBURGH..a record for the DAY Dec 16th

~About 3″ in Cleveland



THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Snow flurries for this morning or freezing mist. BE ALERT FOR BLACK ICE.

Temperatures in the mid 20’s and wind chills in the upper teens. Isolated light snow today

with a high in the low to mid 30’s. A dusting possible.



TONIGHT

Isolated light snow tonight, with less than an inch likely. Low in the

mid 20’s.



CLOUDY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy and a high in the mid 30’s for Friday. Mostly cloudy and mid 20’s for Friday night. Scattered clouds and sun for Saturday, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s.



WITRY MIX SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY

Snow showers to rain-snow mix Saturday night. Low in the lower 30’s.

Mostly cloudy Sunday with a chance for rain/snow mix. High in the upper 30’s.

Mostly cloudy Sunday night, with a low in the upper 20’s.

Mostly cloudy Monday with a slight chance for rain/snow shower. High around 40°.

Lower 30’s Monday night, with a slight chance for a few flurries or drizzle.



WINTRY MIX AND SEASONAL TEMPS FOR MUCH OF THE WEEK

Tuesday high in the upper 30’s with an isolated snow shower.

Upper 20’s and cloudy skies Tuesday night.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a chance for a late day rain/snow shower.

Mid 30’s Wednesday night with cloudy skies.

Snow shower chance Thursday for Christmas Eve and falling temperatures.

Early high in the mid to upper 30’s.