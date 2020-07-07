Isolated afternoon storms bring much needed rain for Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Warm this morning, with temperatures in the upper 60’s. High today in the lower 90’s with heat index in the mid 90’s. Isolated afternoon storms possible. Rain won’t be widespread, but where storms develop there could be downpours. Isolated storm chance early tonight, and a slight chance overnight. Muggy tonight, with dew points in the upper 60’s. Low around 70°.



HEAT INDEX IN THE UPPER 90’S WEDNESDAY

Hot and humid Wednesday, with high in the lower 90’s but heat index mid

to upper 90’s. Stay hydrated! Slight chance for isolated afternoon storms possible Wednesday.



Early evening storm chance, with partly cloudy and muggy conditions. Low in the upper 60’s.



HOT THURSDAY

Mainly sunny Thursday, just a 20% chance for an isolated storm into the afternoon.

High in the low to mid 90’s and continued high humidity.

Partly cloudy and muggy Thursday night, low in the lower 70’s.



SHOWERS & STORMS BRING BREAK TO THE HEAT WAVE

Friday high in the lower 90’s with isolated afternoon storms. Small chance for an evening storm Friday night, low around 70°.

Scattered showers Saturday, with a high in the mid 80’s and less humid. Chance for a few showers Saturday night, low in the mid 60’s.

Chance for a few showers Sunday, partly sunny and cooler. High in the low to mid 80’s.

Partly cloudy and a slight shower chance Sunday night, with a low in the lower 60’s.



COOLER INTO NEXT WEEK

Mostly sunny Monday and cooler. High in the lower 80’s.

Lower 60’s and comfortable Monday night.

Partly sunny and a bit warmer Tuesday, high in the low to mid 80’s.