Isolated afternoon shower after morning rains

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Rain likely this morning, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. Rain will become widely scattered into the afternoon, with a slight thunderstorm chance. High in the lower 80’s.



TONIGHT

Mainly cloudy tonight, with a slight chance for isolated light rain at times. Low in the mid 60’s.



STORMS DEVELOP FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Cloudy early Friday, with thunderstorms developing into the afternoon and early evening. High in the upper 70’s. There is a small risk for a few strong storms to develop.



COOLER WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

Cooler Friday night, low in the mid 50’s with a few lingering showers late and early overnight. Partly sunny and cooler Saturday, high in the mid to upper 60’s. Chilly Saturday night, low in the lower 40’s. Sunny skies but cool on Sunday, high in the low to mid 60’s. Chilly Sunday night, low around 40°.



A BIT WARMER NEXT WEEK

Mostly sunny Monday and a bit warmer, high in the upper 60’s. Mid 40’s Monday night, low in the mid 40’s.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower Tuesday, high in the lower 70’s. Mid 50’s Tuesday night and mainly cloudy.

Cloudy Wednesday with isolated showers or storm chance. High in the mid 70’s.

Mid 50’s Wednesday night, with a shower chance.

Partly sunny with an afternoon shower chance Thursday, high in the low to mid 70’s.