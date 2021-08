YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Fire is investigating a fire inside a boat that was parked on the city’s south side.

Crews were called to West Dewey Avenue just after 1:30 a.m.

First responders say they think it was arson.

They told First News someone set the boat on fire then ran from the scene.

Flames also caused some damage to a nearby house.

