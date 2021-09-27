Inventor of the microwave oven didn’t get rich

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Saturday, Sept. 25, a total of 1,385,749 (+5,379) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 71,783 (+177) hospitalizations, 9,365 (+19) ICU admissions, and 21,820 (+224) deaths.