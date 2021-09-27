Inventor of the microwave oven didn’t get rich

Sit back and enjoy Len Rome’s several Nuggets of Knowledge:
- The Pope can’t be an organ donor. According to the Vatican, the Pope’s entire body must be buried intact because his body belongs to the Catholic Church.
- Albert Einstein’s eyeballs are in New York City. His eye doctor, Henry Abrams, preserved them in a safety deposit box. Dr. Abrams got the eyeballs from Thomas Harvey, who performed the autopsy on Einstein and took the scientist’s brain for himself. It’s in a medical museum.
- Wimbledon tennis balls are kept at 68 degrees Fahrenheit because the temperature of tennis balls affects how they bounce. The warmer, the higher and to make sure the best tennis balls are used, Wimbledon uses more than 50,000 tennis balls.
- Martin Luther King Jr. went to the Crozer Theological Seminary in Pennsylvania and got got a C in public speaking during his first and second terms. Then, more than ten years later came his “I Have a Dream” speech.
- Actor Brad Pitt was playing the Greek hero Achilles while filing the movie Troy. The real Achilles could not be defeated unless something wounded his Achilles tendon. While filming a battle scene, Pitt hurt his Achilles tendon and that put him back two months.
- A professor of architecture, Erno Rubik, created the Rubik’s Cube by accident. Rubik built a twistable box with colorful rows on each side to see if it was possible to design blocks that could move without causing the entire structure to collapse. After Rubik rotated a few rows and mixed up the colors, he then tried to put them back in order…it took him a month.
- Baseball umpires used to sit in rocking chairs. In the early games in the mid 19th century, umpires would officiate reclining in a rocking chair 20 feet behind home plate.
- Percy Spencer was a researcher for the American Appliance Company now called Raytheon when, in 1945, he noticed a radar set using electromagnetic waves melted the candy bar in his pocket. He built a metal box that would use microwaves to heat food, but he made a mistake…he let his company file the patent. He never saw a penny from inventing the microwave oven…but American Appliance did give him a bonus: $2.