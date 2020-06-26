Increasing humidity Friday with strong storms possible tonight

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50’s. Sunshine with clouds today. We’ll see warmer temperatures and rising dew points through the day. High in the mid 80’s.



STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT

Increasing clouds and showers and thunderstorms develop tonight. Late night a line of strong to severe storms could impact the Valley with strong wind, hail and heavy rain. Low in the mid to upper 60’s and muggy.



STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Shower chance for Saturday morning, with thunderstorms developing into the afternoon and evening. High in the upper 70’s tomorrow and humid. Showers or storms possible Saturday night, with a low in the mid to upper 60’s.



NICE SUNDAY

Slight chance for a shower on Sunday, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80’s.



QUIET AND CALM FOR NEXT WEEK

A nice stretch of dry and warm weather for next week. Partly cloudy and cooler Sunday night, low in the upper 50’s. Warming into the low to mid 80’s for Monday and Tuesday. Partly to mostly sunny skies. Low in the lower 60’s and partly cloudy Monday night. Tuesday night low in the low to mid 60’s. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high in the low to mid 80’s Low in the low to mid 60’s Wednesday night. High in the low to mid 80’s on Thursday and partly to mostly sunny. Lower 60’s into Friday morning. Partly sunny Friday, high in the low to mid 80’s.