Increasing humidity, dry day Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

It will be partly cloudy and cooler Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s to lower-60s.

Comfortable dew points in the mid- to upper-50s are expected. It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday, with a high in the mid-80s.

Dew points start to climb into the mid-60s by the afternoon for a more humid afternoon. It will be muggy and partly cloudy Tuesday night.

It will be warmer, in the mid- to upper-60s Tuesday night.

STORM RISK INTO WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

It will be humid and warm Wednesday, with a high in the mid- to upper-80s and heat indices in the lower-90s.

It will be mostly sunny with a chance for late day showers and storms. There’s also a chance for a few showers or storms Wednesday night.

The low will be around 70°.

STORMS LIKELY THURSDAY, AS COOLER AIR MOVES IN FRIDAY

Showers and storms are likely Thursday as a cold front moves into the region. Some storms could reach severe status.

The high will be in the low- to the mid-80s. There’s a chance for a few showers and storms into Thursday night.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy into Friday morning. The low will be in the lower-60s and mostly sunny Friday.

It will be cooler and less humid, with a high in the lower-80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Beautiful weather is expected on Saturday. The early-morning low will be in the mid- to upper-60s.

It will be humid and sunny on Saturday, with a high in the mid- to upper-80s. It will be muggy Saturday night, with a low in the mid- to upper-60s.

Sunday’s high is in the mid- to upper-80s. It will be partly sunny with a chance for an isolated shower or storm, mainly in the afternoon as the heat builds.

HEAT-INDUCED STORMS POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK

A similar weather pattern is expected on Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper-80s and humid. An isolated afternoon and evening storm is a risk.