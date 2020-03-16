Increasing clouds with slight shower chance late day Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear and chilly this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s. Early sunshine with increasing clouds, and a slight chance for a late day rain shower. High around 50°. Chance for light rain or a shower tonight. Warmer, with a high in the upper 30’s.



SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE FOR ELECTION DAY TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a slight chance for a sprinkle or light rain, mainly in the morning. High around 50°. Partly cloudy and colder Tuesday night, low in the lower 30’s.



MILD BUT DAMP FOR LATE WEEK

Partly sunny with a chance for showers into the afternoon Wednesday. High in the mid to upper 50’s. Showers for Wednesday night, with a low in the upper 40’s.

Another surge of unseasonably warm air for Thursday. Showers are likely. High in the upper 60’s. Rain likely Thursday night, low in the lower 60’s.

Showers likely Friday as colder air approaches for the weekend. Warm Friday though, with a high in the upper 60’s. Chance for early showers Friday night, with cloudy skies late night. Low in the upper 20’s.



COLDER BUT SUNNY WEEKEND

Partly sunny Saturday, high in the upper 30’s. Mostly clear Saturday night, low in the lower 20’s.

Sunny Sunday with a high in the mid 40’s.