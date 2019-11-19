Increasing clouds with slight drizzle chances Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

It’s a cold morning! We’re in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. Expect frosted windshields this morning. Mostly clear with increasing clouds into the morning. Slight chance for a pocket of freezing drizzle early morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon and a cooler day. High in the lower 40’s. Chance for a sprinkle this evening, low in the lower 30’s.

WEDNESDAY SIMILAR TO TODAY

Mostly cloudy Wednesday, chance for a few sprinkles or a light rain shower. Small risk today and tomorrow, 20%. Mostly cloudy and lower 30’s into Thursday morning.

WARMING BUT DAMP LATE WEEK

Chance for a rain/snow mix early Thursday, and then rain developing into the afternoon. Warmer Thursday, with a high in the low to mid 50’s. Showers likely Thursday night, low in the mid to upper 30’s. Cooler Friday with scattered rain showers. High in the low to mid 40’s. Mostly cloudy Friday night, low around 30°.

WEEKEND WEATHER

Chance for a few snow or rain showers Saturday morning. High in the mid to upper 30’s. Lower 30’s into Sunday morning with cloudy skies. Cloudy early, becoming partly sunny Sunday. High in the lower 40’s. Low around 30° into Monday morning and partly cloudy.

COOL BUT DRY EARLY WEEK

Partly sunny Monday, high in the mid 40’s. Partly cloudy Monday night, low in the mid 30’s. Partly sunny and a high in the mid to upper 40’s Tuesday.