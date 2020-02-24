Increasing clouds with late Monday rain chance

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear skies and mild temperatures in the low to mid 30’s this morning. Increasing clouds today, with a slight chance for a rain shower into the late afternoon close to dusk. High in the upper 40’s.



DAMP BUT CONTINUED MILD TONIGHT AND TUESDAY

Rain likely tonight. Low in the upper 30’s.

Continued mild Tuesday, with rain showers likely at times. Chance for rain Tuesday night, a mild night, with lows in the lower 40’s.



TURNING COLDER WITH RAIN SNOW MIX WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain showers and mid to upper 40’s on Wednesday, with falling afternoon temperatures as a cold front moves through the Valley. Rain mixing and changing to all snow late Wednesday night. Colder, with a low in the mid 20’s.



SNOW AND LAKE EFFECT SNOW FOR THURSDAY – SATURDAY

Snow showers likely Thursday, mainly in the morning. Much colder Thursday, with a high only around 30°. Lake effect snow showers likely Thursday night. Low around 20°.

Chance for lake effect snow showers on Friday, high in the upper 20’s.

Chance for snow showers Friday night, low in the upper teens.



COLD FOR THE WEEKEND

Chilly and cloudy on Saturday, high in the upper 20’s. Mostly cloudy Saturday night, low in the upper teens. Partly sunny on Sunday, with a slight chance for flurries. High in the lower 30’s. A little warmer Monday, high in the lower 40’s. Partly sunny.