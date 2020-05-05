Increasing clouds with late day shower chance Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and cold this morning, we’re in the lower 30’s. Early sunshine gives way to increasing clouds into the afternoon.

Slight chance for some sprinkles by dinner time. High in the mid 50’s.



SHOWERS LIKELY TONIGHT WITH MIX CHANCE

Scattered showers likely tonight, and wet snow mixing in late tonight and overnight. Chilly, with a low in the low to mid 30’s.



CHILLY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS FOR WEDNESDAY

Off and on light rain Wednesday, with less risk deeper into the afternoon. Chilly, high in the lower 50’s. Cold into Thursday morning and partly cloudy. Low in the lower 30’s.



COOL AND MAINLY CLOUDY THURSDAY

Dry with clouds on Thursday, high in the mid 50’s. Scattered showers Thursday night, low in the mid 30’s.



DAMP FRIDAY AHEAD OF A WEEKEND TEMPERATURE PLUNGE

Scattered showers Friday, high in the lower 50’s. Cold Thursday night, with a chance for light rain changing to snow showers. Low in the upper 20’s.



RAIN & SNOW MIX, TEMPERATURES 20°-25° BELOW AVERAGE SATURDAY

Chilly Saturday, with a high in the lower 40’s! Rain and snow mix at times with cloudy skies. Low around 30° Saturday night with cloudy skies.



CHILLY WITH SHOWER CHANCE FOR MOTHER’S DAY

Warmer for Mother’s Day, still unseasonably cold, upper 40’s. Cloudy skies with isolated shower chance. Low to mid 30’s Sunday night, with isolated shower or flurries. Cloudy skies on Monday with isolated shower chance. High in the lower 50’s. Lower 30’s into Monday night, with a few flurries possible. Lower 50’s and partly sunny with a shower chance for Tuesday.