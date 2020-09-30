Increasing clouds, wind, and rain risk late Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Clear and chilly this morning. Mid to upper 40’s. Have a coat and the sunglasses ready for the morning. Increasing clouds and windy conditions this afternoon. 30 mph gusts expected.

Isolated shower into the late day toward dinner. High in the mid 60’s.



EARLY SHOWER TONIGHT

Early shower chance to partly cloudy skies late. Low in the mid 40’s.



AFTERNOON SHOWER CHANCE

Partly sunny with isolated showers into the afternoon Thursday. High in the lower 60’s.

Isolated shower chance Thursday night. Los in the lower 40’s.



RAIN LIKELY FRIDAY AS CHILLY WEATHER MOVES IN

Scattered rain likely Friday as another punch of cooler air works into the region. High in the mid 50’s.

Slight chance for an evening shower Friday night. Mostly cloudy late. Low in the upper 30’s.



UNSEASONABLY COOL FOR THE WEEKEND

Clouds and sunshine Saturday, with a high in the mid 50’s.

Lower 40’s Saturday night, with some clouds.

Cloudy with an isolated shower for Sunday. High in the mid to upper 50’s.

Isolated light rain Sunday night. Low in the mid 40’s.



WARMING UP NEXT WEEK

Cloudy with isolated showers for Monday. High in the lower 60’s.

Slight shower chance Monday night, with partly cloudy skies. Low in the upper 40’s.

Sunshine and clouds for Tuesday, with a high in the mid 60’s.