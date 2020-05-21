Increasing clouds and warmer Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Chilly this morning, with temperatures in the low 50’s. Sunshine this morning with increasing clouds into the afternoon, high temperature around 70°.
RAIN CHANCE TONIGHT, LIKELY FRIDAY
Isolated rain after midnight, low in the low to mid 50’s.
Scattered showers Friday, with a thunderstorm chance. High in the mid 60’s.
Low to mid 50’s with an isolated shower Saturday night.
WARMING FOR THE WEEKEND
Partly sunny and warmer Saturday, high in the mid to upper 70’s. Slight chance for a thunderstorm late day and evening. Upper 50’s Saturday night, with an early storm risk. Partly sunny Sunday, high in the lower 80’s Chance for a late day shower or storm.
WARM, HUMID FOR MEMORIAL DAY
A better chance for isolated storm with partly sunny skies Monday, high in the low to mid 80’s. Chance for isolated storms Monday night, low in the low to mid 60’s.
NOT WASHOUTS, BUT ISOLATED STORMS FOR MUCH OF THE WEEK
Sunshine and clouds and isolated storms likely Tuesday, high in the lower 80’s. Low to mid 60’s Tuesday night with an isolated storm chance. Lower 80’s Wednesday and isolated storm chance. Mid 60’s for Wednesday night, with an isolated storm chance. Upper 70’s Thursday, with a chance for a few storms but mainly partly sunny.
