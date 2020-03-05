Increasing clouds and temperatures for Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Frosty morning, with temperatures in the mid 20’s early. Sunshine and clouds Thursday, high in the mid to upper 40’s.



RAIN TO MIX INTO FRIDAY

Cloudy Thursday night with a rain chance overnight, mixing with snow into early Friday. Low Thursday night in the lower 30’s. A snow/rain mix for early Friday. Becoming all rain into late morning, changing back to a mix and light snow late day. High in the mid to upper 30’s. Cold into Saturday morning, with lows in the lower 20’s.



NICE WEEKEND AHEAD. WITH LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE MONDAY.

Sunshine and clouds Saturday, high in the upper 30’s. Saturday night partly cloudy and low in the mid to upper 20’s.

SPRING FORWARD SATURDAY NIGHT. MOVE CLOCKS AHEAD ONE HOUR BEFORE YOU TURN IN SATURDAY NIGHT.

A surge of southerly air brings temperatures up for Sunday with sun and clouds. High in the mid to upper 50’s. Mild into Monday morning with lows in the upper 30’s and mostly cloudy skies. Partly sunny Monday with an afternoon rain shower chance. High around 60°. Upper 30’s into Tuesday morning, with a chance for an isolated shower.



DAMP TUESDAY

Showers likely Tuesday, with a high in the low to mid 50’s. Low to mid 30’s Tuesday night with a chance for light rain or snow.



MAINLY CLOUDY ON WEDNESDAY WITH SHOWER CHANCE THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy Wednesday, high in the lower 50’s. Upper 30’s for Wednesday night and mostly cloudy. Slight shower chance on Thursday, with a high around 50°.