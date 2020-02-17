Increasing clouds and rain tonight

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear skies and frosted windshields this morning. Patchy fog is likely. Temperatures in the lower 20’s. Sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds. High in the lower 40’s.



RAIN LIKELY TONIGHT BUT MILD

Spotty rain possible into the evening as a warm front lifts North through the area. Rain is likely late tonight and into Tuesday morning. Breezy, with winds gusting to 25pmh. Low in the upper 30’s.



DAMP FOR FIRST HALF OF TUESDAY

Rain early Tuesday, with scattered showers possible until early afternoon. Mild, with a high in the mid to upper 40’s.



COLDER WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy and colder for Tuesday night, low in the mid 20’s. Slight chance for isolated lake effect flurries or light snow. Cloudy skies on Wednesday, with a high in the lower 30’s. Partly cloudy and cold into Thursday morning, low in the mid to upper teens. A chilly but sunny day for Thursday, with a high in the mid 20’s. Clear and cold Thursday night, low in the middle teens.



WARMING TREND FOR THE WEEKEND

Friday will be sunny, with a high in the mid 30’s. Mostly clear, with a low in the lower 20’s into Saturday morning. Warming up for the weekend, with partly sunny skies Saturday, high in the low to mid 40’s. Cloudy Saturday night, low around 30°. Partly sunny on Sunday, high in the low to mid 40’s.