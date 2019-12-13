Increasing clouds and rain Friday night

FRIDAY WEATHER

Warmer this morning, with temperatures in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. Partly sunny early, with increasing clouds this afternoon. Slight chance for a few sprinkles or light rain in the afternoon. High in the lower 40’s. Rain likely tonight, especially after 9pm. Low in the lower 30’s.



DAMP SATURDAY, WITH WINTRY MIX INTO AFTERNOON

Upper 30’s for Saturday with rain likely. Rain changing to snow mix into the afternoon. Snow showers likely Saturday night, low in the mid to upper 20’s. It’ll be breezy, with winds at 20 mph.



ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS SUNDAY

Colder and a chance for snow showers Sunday, high in the mid 30’s. Mid 20’s into Sunday night.



WARMING INTO MONDAY AFTERNOON & EVENING

Cloudy for Monday with an afternoon wintry mix changing to late day rain. Mid to upper 30’s. Monday night temperatures hold steady in the mid to upper 30’s.

FALLING TEMPERATURES TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Rain changing to snow showers Tuesday, early high around 40°. Falling temperatures and a colder Tuesday night. Low in the middle teens.

FRIGID TEMPERATURES MID-WEEKColder Wednesday, high in the upper 20’s. Chance for isolated snow showers. Middle teens into Thursday morning. Mostly cloudy Thursday, high in the low to mid 30’s. Middle 20’s into Friday morning, and cloudy. Partly sunny with a chance for flurries Friday, high in the lower 30’s.