Increasing clouds and late day rain chance Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Chilly this morning, with temperatures in the lower 30’s. Wind chills in the upper teens to lower 20’s. Some morning sunshine, with increasing clouds this afternoon. An unseasonably cool high in the mid 40’s. Slight chance for light rain late day into dinner time.



NOT AS COOL TONIGHT, BUT DAMP

Showers are more likely tonight. Not as cold, with a low in the mid 30’s.



MAINLY AFTERNOON SHOWERS THURSDAY

Cloudy early Thursday, with scattered showers likely into the afternoon and evening. Warmer tomorrow, with a high in the mid 50’s. Scattered showers Thursday evening, with a low in the lower 40’s.



SEASONAL FRIDAY, MAINLY A NICE DAY

Early shower chance Friday morning, with skies clearing for partly sunny conditions into the afternoon. High around 60°. Partly cloudy and mid 30’s for Friday night.



DAMP, ESPECIALLY SECOND HALF OF THE WEEKEND

Increasing clouds Saturday with afternoon showers developing. High around 60°. Showers for Saturday night, low in the mid to upper 30’s. Scattered showers for Sunday, with a cooler high in the lower 50’s. Clearing for partly cloudy and chilly for Sunday night, low in the low to mid 30’s.



COOL AND DRY FOR MONDAY

Partly sunny on Monday, high in the mid 50’s. Low to mid 30’s Monday night and mostly cloudy. Mostly cloudy with isolated shower chance Tuesday, high in the mid 50’s. Isolated shower for Tuesday night, low in the lower 40’s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with an isolated shower chance. High in the upper 50’s.