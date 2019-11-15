Increasing clouds and cool Friday

FRIDAY FORECAST

Variable temperatures this morning. We have lower 20’s to upper 20’s around the Valley. Mainly cloudy skies for some frost on windshields. Partly Sunny early with increasing afternoon clouds. High in the mid to upper 30’s. Mostly cloudy skies tonight, slight chance late day and tonight for a few flurries or sprinkle. Low tonight drops to 20°.

NICE WEEKEND

Partly to mostly sunny Saturday, high in the mid 30’s. Partly cloudy Saturday night, low in the upper teens. Sunday high in the lower 40’s with partly sunny conditions Sunday. Sunday night low in the upper 20’s. Mostly cloudy Monday, high in the low to mid 40’s. Mostly cloudy Monday night, with a low in the lower 30’s.



PRECIPITATION CHANCE MID WEEK

Clouds with afternoon shower chance Tuesday. High in the lower 40’s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, low around 30. Wednesday chance for snow or rain, high in the upper 30’s. Low in the lower 30’s into Thursday morning. Thursday partly sunny with a high in the lower 40’s. Lower 30’s into Friday. Friday mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High in the mid 40’s.