Increasing clouds and cool for Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and chilly this morning. Temperatures in the lower 20’s. Patchy frost. Partly sunny today and a high in the lower 40’s. Slight chance for an isolated sprinkle or light rain shower late day.

Isolated light rain tonight and warmer. Low in the mid 30’s.



RAINY DAY WEDNESDY

Upper 40’s for Wednesday with rain showers likely for much of the day.

Scattered rain showers Wednesday night, with gusty winds and isolated downpours possible. Low in the low to mid 40’s.



MILD WITH ISOLATED LIGHT RAIN CHANCE FOR THANKSGIVING

Lower 50’s for Thanksgiving. Isolated shower chance with cloudy skies.

Low in the lower 40’s and a slight shower chance Thursday night.

Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high around 50°.

Mostly cloudy Friday night and a low in the mid to upper 30’s.



MAINLY DRY WEEKEND, COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON NEXT WEEK

Cloudy Saturday with a slim shower chance. High in the mid 40’s.

Colder Saturday night with partly cloudy skies. Low in the low to mid 30’s.

Partly sunny and a bit warmer for Sunday, high around 50°.

Low around 30° Sunday night and partly cloudy skies.

High around 40° Monday with a few rain or snow showers.

Isolated light snow Monday night, with a cold low in the low to mid 20’s.

Cold next Thursday, with a high in the low to mid 30’s and a few flurries with cloudy skies.