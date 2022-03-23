(WYTV)- When it comes to eating your carrots, you can have too much of a good thing…..you can actually develop a condition called carotenemia.

Carotenemia comes from having too much beta-carotene in your blood steam, beta-carotene is the pigment in certain red, orange and yellow fruits and veggies and the body converts beta carotene into Vitamin A.

But eating too many beta-carotene filled foods can turn your skin an orangey color, the average dermatologist might see two cases a year.



Carrots contain beta carotene…so do apricots, oranges, pumpkin and sweet potatoes.

You may develop carotenemia from eating large amounts of a specific food….and then your skin becomes discolored. That would be about ten carrots a day for several weeks.



The excess beta-carotenes in your blood go to the parts of your body that have thicker skin, so your palms, the soles of your feet, your knees, elbows and the folds around the nose start turning orange.

You might see this in infants who are fed large amounts of pureed baby foods such as squash and carrots.

Carotenemia is not dangerous, just stop eating beta-carotene rich foods and your skin will return to normal in a few months.

In case you’re wondering, with carotenemia, the whites of the eyes should stay white, unlike jaundice where the whites of the eyes take on a yellow tint.