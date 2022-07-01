(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Hot and humid today, around 90°. Dew points moving into the mid to upper 60’s. Stay hydrated and go easy on the strenuous exercise and yard work. Chance for afternoon showers or storms from 20% at 2pm to 60% by 7pm.



STORMS, SOME STRONG THIS EVENING AND EARLY OVERNIGHT

Showers and storms likely tonight, some could be severe. Damaging winds, hail and downpours possible. Low in the mid 60’s.



LINGERING SHOWER CHANCE TO SUNNY SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Early shower or storm chance Saturday morning, mostly sunny and cooler in the afternoon. High in the low to mid 80’s.

Partly cloudy Saturday night and a low around 60°.



NICE FOR SUNDAY AND THE FOURTH ON MONDAY

Mid 80’s and partly sunny Sunday.

Low 60’s Sunday night and partly cloudy.

Partly sunny and mid to upper 80’s Monday.

Low 60’s Monday night, slight chance for an isolated shower or storm into late evening.

Lower 60’s into Tuesday morning.



ISOLATED STORMS FOR MID-WEEK

Partly sunny with isolated showers or storms Tuesday. High in the mid 80’s.

Chance for a shower with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday night. Low in the low 60’s.

Partly sunny with isolated showers or storms Wednesday, high in the mid 80’s.

A few showers possible Wednesday night, low in the low to mid 60’s.

Partly sunny with isolated showers or storms for Thursday, high in the mid 80’s.

Lower 60’s Thursday night, shower chance to mostly cloudy overnight.

High around 80° Friday, with partly sunny skies.