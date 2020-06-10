Humid with severe storms possible into the evening

(WYTV) - Humans are the only animals with chins, a very specific bone feature that extends forward from the lower jaw. We're not sure why we have chins. The reason might have to do with eating or speaking.

People with lots of hair and innie belly buttons collect a lot of lint in those belly buttons. The lint comes from fibers that rub off of your clothing, your stomach hair grabs onto the fiber and pulls them into your belly button.