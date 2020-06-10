Humid with severe storms possible into the evening

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Muggy this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70’s. It’s sticky, with dew points in the mid to upper 60’s. Hazy sunshine with an isolated storm chance today. High in the upper 80’s and heat indices in the mid 90’s. Stay hydrated!
STORMS LIKELY TONIGHT, SOME REACHING SEVERE STATUS
A cooler air mass will move through the area tonight. As this air interacts with the humid and unstable weather, we’ll get storm development. Thunderstorms develop into the evening with severe storms possible. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail and damaging winds are likely. Isolated tornadoes are possible throughout the region. Storm threat ends shortly after midnight. Breezy overnight, with a drop in humidity levels. Cooler, with a low in the low to mid 60’s.
COOLER AND LESS HUMID TO WRAP UP THE WEEK
Sunshine and clouds Thursday, with a high around 80° and less humid. Mid to upper 50’s Thursday night and partly cloudy. Partly sunny and mid to upper 70’s for Friday. Cool Friday night, low around the mid 50’s.
MAINLY DRY AND COOL PATTERN FOR THE WEEKEND
Partly sunny and cool for Saturday, high around 70°. Slight chance for an isolated shower. Upper 40’s Saturday night and partly cloudy.
Unseasonably cool Sunday with a high in the upper 60’s. Sunshine with clouds and a slim shower chance. Upper 40’s into Monday morning and partly cloudy skies.
WARMING INTO NEXT WEEK
Partly sunny with an isolated shower chance Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures in the lower 70’s Monday. Mid 70’s Tuesday, and high around 80° Wednesday.
