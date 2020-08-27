Humid with late day storm risk Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Hazy, hot and humid today. Temperatures this morning in the lower 70’s and muggy. High today 88° with feels like temperatures in the low to mid 90’s. Isolated storms late afternoon.
Storms late day and tonight could be strong to severe. Upper 60’s tonight.
HEAVY RAIN, STORMS LIKELY FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT
Rain and thunderstorms likely Friday, and severe weather looks likely. Downpours are possible, and ponding or localized flooding is possible. High in the low to mid 80’s.
Upper 60’s Friday night with scattered rain and isolated storms.
RAIN CONTINUES FOR SATURDAY AHEAD OF COOLER WEATHER
Cooler Saturday with showers and storms likely. High in the mid to upper 70’s.
Skies clearing into Saturday night with a slight chance for an evening shower. Low in the upper 50’s.
COOL AND NICE SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Cloudy early Sunday with skies becoming sunny. Cool high in the lower 70’s.
Low in the low to mid 50’s Sunday night.
Partly sunny and mid to upper 70’s for Monday.
Partly cloudy and mid to upper 50’s Monday night.
STORM CHANCE TUESDAY AND THURSDAY
Upper 70’s Tuesday with a chance for isolated storms and otherwise partly sunny skies. Lower 60’s Tuesday night with a shower chance.
Lower 80’s for Wednesday with partly sunny skies.
Low in the low to mid 60’s Wednesday night.
Chance for afternoon shower or storm Thursday, high in the low to mid 80’s.
