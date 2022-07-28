(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Mainly dry and partly to mostly sunny today with an isolated shower or storm possible. High in the mid 80’s and humid.



MUGGY WITH A SLIGHT STORM CHANCE TONIGHT, LESS HUMID FRIDAY

Chance for a shower or storm tonight. Low in the mid 60’s.

A shower chance for Friday morning, otherwise partly sunny Friday. High in the lower 80’s and not as humid into the afternoon.

Cool and partly cloudy Friday night, low in the upper 50’s.



BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND

Mostly sunny Saturday with a high in the lower 80’s.

Mostly clear and upper 50’s Saturday night.

Partly sunny Sunday and a high in the low to mid 80’s.

Partly cloudy and lower 60’s into Monday morning.



HEATING UP NEXT WEEK WITH STORMS LIKELY TUESDAY

Mainly dry Monday with a slight chance for a brief, light rain.

Mainly cloudy Monday night with a stray shower chance.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely for Tuesday. High in the lower 80’s.

Isolated showers and storms Tuesday night, low in the mid 60’s.

Partly sunny and mid to upper 80’s for Wednesday.

Lower 70’s and partly cloudy Wednesday night.

Hazy and hot sunshine Thursday, high in the low to mid 90’s.

