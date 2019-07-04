Humid with afternoon storms for the holiday

The risk of storms falls rapidly after sunset for a mainly dry outlook for fireworks

FOURTH OF JULY OUTLOOK

Temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s for the Fourth of July. It will be warm and humid with thunderstorms developing after noon.

Heavy downpours are possible in the afternoon.

The high will be in the mid- to upper-80s, and heat indices make it feel more like the lower-90s.

Storms look to wrap up by 9 p.m. as we get set for fireworks around the Valley.

It will be muggy at night, with low in the upper-60s.

AFTERNOON STORMS AGAIN ON FRIDAY

Another round of storms is expected in the afternoon, as the daytime is heating Friday. It will be warm and humid, with a high near 90°.

Heavy downpours are possible.

Temperatures will be in the upper-60s, and it will be muggy into Saturday morning.

COLD FRONT BRINGS STORMS FOR SATURDAY

Scattered showers and storms are anticipated Saturday as cooler air pushes south into the Valley. The high is in the mid-80s and continued humidity.

Temperatures in the mid-60s are expected Sunday morning. It will be partly sunny Sunday and less humid. The high will be in the low- to mid-80s.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper-50s and comfortable into Monday morning.

LESS HUMID AND DRY FOR EARLY WEEK

Temperatures in the low- to mid-80s are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday with dry weather.

Temperatures in the mid-80s are expected Wednesday, with sunshine and clouds.

It will be cooler into Thursday, with a high around 80° and a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm in the morning.