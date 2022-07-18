(WYTV) – Have you had your share of mosquitoes bites this summer? They can leave you scratching like mad especially your kids. What’s the best way to stop that?

Billions of mosquitoes swarm each summer, sucking blood and leaving itchy, red bumps on the skin. They leave their saliva in the bite and that’s what makes your skin react.

You know you want to scratch but it’s important to do that as little as possible.

“If they itch it hard enough, or depending on what they use to itch their skin, they can cause a break in their skin. They can develop a bacterial infection,” said Dr. Summer Allen in Family Medicine at the Mayo Clinic.

Some of the tried-and-true home remedies for treating mosquito bites work well.

Calamine lotion, over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream and even a cold compress can ease the itch. They’ll sooth and calm down that intense burning and inflammation.

Although insect repellent and other prevention tips can reduce your chances of being bit, really, getting at least one skeeter bite this summer is almost inevitable.

Time takes care of your bites just try not too scratch too much, if you can.