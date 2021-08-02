How to get the most out of the “all-you-can-eat” buffet

Let’s go to the all-you-can-eat buffet…how do they stay in business if you can pay one price and eat for hours? According to Georgia State University, they have their secrets.

First, they put the cheapest, most filling food at the beginning of the buffet line.

You’ll find the potatoes au gratin there at the beginning. People generally love their cheese and potatoes, nice and filling. Buffets also use big spoons for those dishes.

The most expensive food they save for small platters, or carved, one thin slice at a time.

But experienced buffet eaters have their own tricks.

First, they do not recommend starving yourself ahead of time. If you’re going to a lunch buffet, eat a small breakfast before. Otherwise, your stomach will shrink and you won’t be able to eat as much.

Don’t get to the buffet right when it opens. Many times the restaurant hasn’t put out a lot of its best dishes. They’re still preparing them or they’re saving them for the majority of the crowd.

If you want to get the best out of your all-you-can-eat dining experience, no fizzy drinks. The fizz will make you feel full.

Don’t eat the really salty stuff, such as French fries. They’ll make you thirsty, and you’ll drink more and drinking fills you up.

Don’t be too adventurous; don’t get full on stuff you’re just trying. Fill up on the food you love. Save the less expensive, starchy stuff for the end.

Don’t be fooled into loading up on it at the beginning of the buffet.

At a pizza buffet, don’t eat the crust and don’t take any breaks. Your stomach won’t have time to realize it’s full.

On your first go around, try a little bit of everything. Decide on your favorites.

Then go back for a second round, and that’s where you really hit them hard.