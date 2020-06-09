Hottest day of the year Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear and comfortable in the upper 50’s this morning. Sunny today, with increasing humidity and temperatures into the lower 90’s. Slight chance for an isolated

storm late day toward dusk. Warm and muggy tonight, with a low in the lower 70’s. Chance for an isolated storm late tonight.



STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY

Humid and warm Wednesday, with a high in the upper 80’s and heat index in the mid 90’s. Storms develop into the afternoon and evening. Storms could reach severe status, with downpours, strong winds and hail possible. Isolated tornado threat is also possible around the region.



COOLER WEATHER END OF THE WEEK

Early evening storm chance, becoming partly cloudy late. Cooler, with a low in the lower 60’s. Slight chance for an isolated shower or storm Thursday. High around 80°. Partly cloudy Thursday night, with a low in the upper 50’s. Partly sunny Friday, with a high in the mid to upper 70’s. Cool Friday night, with partly cloudy skies. Low around 50°.



COOL WEEKEND

Cool Saturday, high around 70°. Chance for an afternoon shower. Upper 40’s and partly cloudy skies Saturday night. Partly sunny Sunday and a high in the lower 70’s. Upper 40’s Sunday night, and partly cloudy skies.



WARMER MONDAY WITH A SHOWER CHANCE

Partly sunny and a shower chance Monday. High in the low to mid 70’s. Mid 50’s Monday night, with a chance for a shower. Partly sunny and high around 80° Tuesday.