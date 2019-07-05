Hot & humid with afternoon Storms Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s for early morning Friday. Partly sunny and hazy for the first part of the day. Thunderstorms develop into the afternoon and early evening. Much like yesterday, rain will not be widespread, but localized. High in the upper 80’s with heat indices in the low to mid 90’s. Early isolated storms this evening, with cloudy skies overnight. Chance for a few showers or storms into Daybreak. Low 70°.

STORMS LIKELY SATURDAY WITH ARRIVAL OF COOLER AIR

Scattered showers and storms Saturday, mainly in the afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the Valley into the afternoon. Some storms could reach severe limits. High in the mid 80’s and humid. Becoming mostly cloudy into late evening. Low in the upper 60’s. Partly sunny with a slight risk for a shower or storm on Sunday. Mainly dry and cooler. High in the lower 80’s. Dew points start to fall into Sunday afternoon. Mostly clear, less humid and cooler into Monday morning. Low in the upper 50’s.

DRY AND COOLER FOR EARLY WEEK

Mainly sunny skies for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooler early week, with highs in the lower 80’s Monday and Tuesday. Cool overnights in the mid to upper 50’s. Warming up on Wednesday, high in the mid 80’s. Low Wednesday night in the upper 50’s. Scattered storms Thursday with highs in the lower 80’s. Mid 50’s and less humid into Friday morning. Mostly sunny and a high around 80° on Friday.