Hot and humid Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

We saw some heavy rain in parts of the Valley yesterday, but only a trace at the Youngstown-Warren Regional airport. Sunshine and clouds this morning, with isolated storms possibly developing into the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain or storms today. High today in the lower 90’s. Humid too, with heat index making it feel like the mid to upper 90’s.

Early storm chance tonight, then skies will be partly cloudy and muggy. Low around 70°





HOTTEST DAY IN OVER 8 YEARS IN THE VALLEY THURSDAY

Sunny and hazy with isolated storm possible Thursday. High in the low to mid 90’s and heat index in the upper 90’s. Last day as warm was in June of 2012!

Partly cloudy and muggy into Friday morning. Low in the lower 70’s.



STORMS LIKELY FRIDAY EVENING AS COOLER AIR ARRIVES

Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms Friday as a cold front closes in on the Valley. High in the

low 90’s and humid. Scattered showers or storms Friday night, low around 70°.



COOLER BUT DAMP WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

Cooler Saturday with a high in the mid 80’s and off and on showers

or thunderstorms. Chance for isolated showers or storms Saturday evening, low in the low to mid 60’s.

Lower 80’s and less humid on Sunday, with a chance for isolated afternoon showers or storms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy and less humid Sunday night, low in the lower 60’s.



COOLER MONDAY BUT WARMING UP MID WEEK

Partly sunny Monday with a slight chance for an isolated shower. High in the lower 80’s and comfortable.

Lower 60’s into Tuesday morning, and partly cloudy.

Mid 80’s and sunny on Tuesday.

Mid 60’s Tuesday night and partly cloudy. Mid to upper 80’s on Wednesday with partly sunny skies.