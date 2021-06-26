Hot and humid for your Sunday with plenty of sunshine

Chances for showers and storms arrive on Monday and stick around all week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight…LOW: 70
— Mostly sunny, warm and humid Sunday…HIGH: 89
— Chance for isolated thunderstorms Monday…LOW: 70…HIGH: 90
— Scattered thunderstorms Tuesday…LOW: 69…HIGH: 88
— More scattered thunderstorms Wednesday…LOW: 69…HIGH: 86
— Scattered showers and storms Thursday…LOW: 67…HIGH: 80
— Chance for showers or thunderstorms Friday…LOW: 65…HIGH: 78
— Chance for showers next Saturday…LOW: 64…HIGH: 76
— Mostly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 60…HIGH: 77