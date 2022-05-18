POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Isaac and Luke Shuster are brothers. They are also partners in a podcast in Poland called MLO Brothers.

They are both mortgage loan officers, but that’s not the focus of their show. They interview local businesses and community leaders and work to get involved in the community in any way they can.

A listener of their show suggested they do something for the Lowellville kids after the recent tragedy where a student lost his life. Like many of our Hometown Heroes, their actions got others motivated such as Oh, Donut.

“We’re friends with them. They’ve been on our show before. They said they’d park outside the school and give them free donuts, Confetti House, which is a bounce-around place. They are setting up a 7th and 8th-grade obstacle course blowup course for the kids,” Luke Shuster said.

One student’s reaction showed the impact of the show.

“One student reached out to us. He said, ‘We haven’t had the time to talk about this or communicate what happened. You guys actually doing something and trying to make it better for us has been huge,'” Isaac Shuster said.

Another community event is planned. On June 10, the brothers are hosting MLO Bros’ “Movie Night Under the Stars.” The event is scheduled for June 10 at 5 p.m. at the middle school practice field on Cortland Street in Poland. A bounce house and band will be there along with food trucks and games. The movie begins at dark. A title was not released.