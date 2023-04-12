(WYTV) – The work of a wellness specialist in the Valley goes well beyond her 9 to 5 job.

Shirley Svette is a case manager at Direction Home of Eastern Ohio. She’s worked there for 13 years and has been a registered nurse for nearly 50 years.

“I’ve worn many hats. That’s the one thing the opportunities are here to expand and to try different things, and I’ve done that,” Svette said.

This summer, Shirley is retiring after a career taking care of others. Doug Doyle is her supervisor. He says Shirley’s work outside her normal shift sets her apart.

“Both her and her husband are the consummate volunteer. They’re an inspiration, as far as I’m concerned,” Doyle said.

Shirley volunteers at Direction Home’s Special Olympics event every year. She also teaches Tai Ji Quan classes to seniors, which helps prevent harmful falls.

This past week, Shirley delivered Easter meals around the community. And after she retires, she will teach a special class for caregivers.

“I do what I do just because it’s the right thing to do. Not so much because I’m looking for accolades,” she said.

Doyle said Shirley’s volunteering reminds him of another neighborhood helper, Fred Rogers, who is from Shirley’s hometown of LaTrobe, Pennsylvania.

“Him and his family and how important they were to the community and how they help the community and got it through difficult times, and Shirley is from the same cloth,” Doyle said.

Even though she’s retiring, Shirley has no plans to stop volunteering.

“I cannot sit at home and do nothing. I feel like I’ve been trained to do these programs. So long as I am able, I want to be able to do it,” she said.